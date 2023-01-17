A few light rain/snow chances linger into Tuesday before our attention shifts to a potential winter storm

Tuesday starts us off with lingering rain and snow chances. The good news is that not much will add up compared to what we've already seen from Monday's rain.
Snow will be 0-trace on Tuesday and rain will be a few hundredths of an inch.
Those slight chances of flurries and light drizzle depart into Tuesday afternoon and evening as highs reach 36°.
Lows drop toward 28° overnight Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky.
Wednesday starts off calm under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 30s.
Wednesday evening brings us Winter Storm Watches that become valid at 6pm Wednesday through 3pm Thursday. Between those times, you can expect heavy snow, low visibility and dangerous travel conditions. Few areas across the region could even see 6"+. As we get closer to these chances, we could see Winter Storm Warnings being issued. Travel will NOT be advised during those times especially during the Thursday morning commute. If you must travel, you will need to plan for delays and plan to leave early with an emergency kit.
We are still a day or so out form this storm, so the forecast can still change. You'll want to pay close attention to the forecast before the storm because of these potential changes. With the watches being issued, now is the time to prepare.
Snow looks to depart as we get into Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 32.
We trend drier as we head into the weekend as highs dip into the upper 20s. Our next shot at snow makes its way into the forecast early next week.