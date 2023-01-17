 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Could Bring Heavy Snowfall...

.A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for
some. The likelihood of 6 inches of snow or more has increased
locally and therefore a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Warmer
air could cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser
snow totals.

There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts
as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and
Thursday if you are traveling.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

...Lingering Patchy Dense Fog This Morning...

Patchy dense fog, primarily along ridgetops, has been affecting
parts of western into central Wisconsin early this morning. This
fog will rapidly reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile.

Exercise caution if traveling into the morning hours. Slow down,
use low beams, and allow extra stopping distance between yourself
and the vehicle ahead of you. The fog is expected to improve later
through the morning hours, eroding from northwest to southeast.

A few light rain/snow chances linger into Tuesday before our attention shifts to a potential winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
7 Day Snow Graph.png

Tuesday starts us off with lingering rain and snow chances. The good news is that not much will add up compared to what we've already seen from Monday's rain.

Snow will be 0-trace on Tuesday and rain will be a few hundredths of an inch.

Those slight chances of flurries and light drizzle depart into Tuesday afternoon and evening as highs reach 36°.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Lows drop toward 28° overnight Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday starts off calm under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 30s.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Wednesday evening brings us Winter Storm Watches that become valid at 6pm Wednesday through 3pm Thursday. Between those times, you can expect heavy snow, low visibility and dangerous travel conditions. Few areas across the region could even see 6"+. As we get closer to these chances, we could see Winter Storm Warnings being issued. Travel will NOT be advised during those times especially during the Thursday morning commute. If you must travel, you will need to plan for delays and plan to leave early with an emergency kit.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

We are still a day or so out form this storm, so the forecast can still change. You'll want to pay close attention to the forecast before the storm because of these potential changes. With the watches being issued, now is the time to prepare.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAFthurs.png

Snow looks to depart as we get into Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 32.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - NAM 20km.png

We trend drier as we head into the weekend as highs dip into the upper 20s. Our next shot at snow makes its way into the forecast early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you