A few light showers...

The middle of the week brought pleasant summer weather. We had partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

High pressure will dominate the Coulee Region weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

There is a chance of light showers tonight, but a few weak disturbances will give us another chance of t-showers Monday.

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of August.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

