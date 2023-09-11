 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A few more rain chances to start the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Chore-Cast 2019- mower bars-AM.png

While we do have a few of these rain or storm chances for Monday and Tuesday, a big question on hand is if these will be meaningful rain chances.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

I know we all want a steady rain, but chances on Monday don't look too promising. So, don't get your hopes up.

You can expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. We will also have a few slight chances of rain throughout the day, but it won't be a washout by any means. Totals will range 0-1/4" for most, but higher totals can't be ruled out.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Our best chances of rain on Monday will be in our afternoon and evening.

Lows overnight will reach the low 50s and upper 40s so we will once again be dipping into the "chilly" zone. Lows in the 30s can't be ruled out for areas in Jackon and Monroe Counties that are prone to cooler temps.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 60s. Along with cool temps, we will see slight to moderate chances for shower or storms. Just like Monday's chances, we will see our best shot at rain in the afternoon.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Sunshine returns by Wednesday with more cool highs in the low 70s.

Highs will be in the upper 70s by Thursday with more sunshine.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

A few more rain chances return over the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you