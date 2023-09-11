A few more rain chances to start the week

While we do have a few of these rain or storm chances for Monday and Tuesday, a big question on hand is if these will be meaningful rain chances.
I know we all want a steady rain, but chances on Monday don't look too promising. So, don't get your hopes up.
You can expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. We will also have a few slight chances of rain throughout the day, but it won't be a washout by any means. Totals will range 0-1/4" for most, but higher totals can't be ruled out.
Our best chances of rain on Monday will be in our afternoon and evening.
Lows overnight will reach the low 50s and upper 40s so we will once again be dipping into the "chilly" zone. Lows in the 30s can't be ruled out for areas in Jackon and Monroe Counties that are prone to cooler temps.
Highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 60s. Along with cool temps, we will see slight to moderate chances for shower or storms. Just like Monday's chances, we will see our best shot at rain in the afternoon.
Sunshine returns by Wednesday with more cool highs in the low 70s.
Highs will be in the upper 70s by Thursday with more sunshine.
A few more rain chances return over the weekend.