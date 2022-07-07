A few more storms?

More heat and humidity...
Sunshine and light winds brought a pleasant Thursday afternoon. Highs reached into the 80s. There was some moisture in the air so the heat index was a bit higher.
Another disturbance...
A frontal boundary to the south may trigger a few showers and t-showers overnight and into Friday morning. I don’t expect severe weather with these cells.
Showers return for the later parts of the weekend...
After a dry and sunny Saturday, clouds will move in from the west. There will be a chance of rain on Monday. We will monitor these storms for potential severity.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next couple of weeks, so the third week of July should be above normal.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden