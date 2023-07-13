 Skip to main content
A few more unsettled rain chances to close the week

Wednesday was a cool and soggy one! The Coulee Region saw rain showers through the early afternoon and highs only reaching the upper 60s! Our recorded highs were at 67° which was 2° warmer than our record coolest high temperature at 65° set in 1975.

As for Thursday, you can expect a foggy/cloudy start. Even some spots that see dense fog could see a little mist. Fog will slowly clear once temps begin to warm up around 9-10am.

Beyond the foggy start and a few pop up morning showers, expect a partly cloudy sky with a few hit or miss rain chances and highs struggling to reach the low 80s. A few more rain chances can't be ruled out this afternoon.

Rain and storms return Thursday night and into Friday. Showers look to arrive in the region around 9-10pm Thursday night and will continue through our early morning hours Friday. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Rainfall totals could range from trace to 1/2".

Friday has a similar forecast to Thursday with more spotty chances of isolated showers and storms. Highs will be slightly warmer toward the mid 80s.

Sunshine returns this weekend! The only downside is more of those pesky spotty, hit or miss showers through Sunday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

