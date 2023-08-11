A few more weekend chances of showers and storms

Showers this morningggg!!! The Coulee Region finally got some widespread rain showers and storms! This as we know was much needed.
We are not completely out of the clear yet though!! We will have a nice "lull" in storms before a few evening rain chances. Between rain chances expect some sunshine between clouds. Timing looks like 6-9pm Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Some of these storms could even become strong to severe as there is a level 2 out of 5 risk. Hail and strong winds will be our main threats if storms turn severe.
Rainfall totals will range 0-1/2" for our afternoon storm chances.
Clouds decrease overnight toward a clear sky. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Sunshine returns for our Saturday! This looks like our best day this weekend! Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Sunday starts off dry, but then afternoon rain chances return. Highs will be in the low 80s, which starts our cooling trend.
A few rain chances start early next week with highs in the mid 70s by Monday.