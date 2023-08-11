 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A few more weekend chances of showers and storms

  • Updated
  • 0
XQ Combined 2023 For MidDay Show Earth Design - test.png

Showers this morningggg!!! The Coulee Region finally got some widespread rain showers and storms! This as we know was much needed.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

We are not completely out of the clear yet though!! We will have a nice "lull" in storms before a few evening rain chances. Between rain chances expect some sunshine between clouds. Timing looks like 6-9pm Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Severe Risk Categories.png

Some of these storms could even become strong to severe as there is a level 2 out of 5 risk. Hail and strong winds will be our main threats if storms turn severe.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Rainfall totals will range 0-1/2" for our afternoon storm chances.

Clouds decrease overnight toward a clear sky. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Irishfest 3 Day PM.png

Sunshine returns for our Saturday! This looks like our best day this weekend! Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday starts off dry, but then afternoon rain chances return. Highs will be in the low 80s, which starts our cooling trend.

Temperature Trend.png

A few rain chances start early next week with highs in the mid 70s by Monday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you