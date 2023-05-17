A few of Thursday afternoon's scattered storms could be strong to severe across the Coulee Region

Temperatures were cooler today than yesterday after a cold front move through yesterday evening. That front barely had enough moisture for a few clouds, let alone for any rain, so we stayed dry.
There were a few clouds mainly west of the Mississippi this afternoon, but the sunshine elsewhere was filtered by some fairly thick smoke from wildfires in western Canada.
Thankfully, that smoke remains elevated well above the surface and isn't lowering air quality because the main pollutant in that smoke is black carbon according to satellite sensors built to detect pollutant types.
Those clouds west of the Mississippi did have a few light showers, but other than that we'll stay dry this evening through tomorrow morning.
Our next chance for showers and storms arrive tomorrow mainly in the afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 (of 5) risk for severe weather tomorrow, which means that an isolated storm may become severe.
This is the lowest risk level the Storm Prediction Center uses, so there's a good chance we only get general thunderstorms mixed in with the scattered showers, but again there is that low-end chance for a few stronger storms to bring some small hail and gusty winds. While a weak tornado can not be ruled out, either, that chance is even lower.
The low pressure system will bring a warm front through in the morning, likely without any rain or just an isolated shower. Temps will warm to the mid to upper 70s before the system's cold front arrives late afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms become possible mid-afternoon with the best chance for rain comes as the scattered showers and storms become more numerous late afternoon through evening.
Rain will exit overnight and Friday will be dry, just cooler because the breeze that develops Thursday will shift to be out of the northwest on Friday to carry in cooler temps. So, expect highs only in the low 60s Friday before climbing back to near/slightly above average this weekend along with the return of sunshine as long as the smoke in the upper atmosphere isn't too thick.