A few spotty chances of rain or snow to start our chilly weekend

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.9 feet early
Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 13.6 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 04/13/1965.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A few spotty chances of rain or snow to start our chilly weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Friday will start us out nice and calm ahead of a few clouds pressing into the region into the late morning/early afternoon.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

With those clouds we will see a few spotty rain chances through the afternoon and even some flurries overnight and into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Friday.

Lows overnight will reach the low 30s, which could spark some spotty chances of flurries as there are a few slight chances of precipitation overnight. The times we have our best rain chances will be from about 1-5pm Friday and then flakes from Friday night through Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals will be 0 to a trace of an inch. A few tenths of an inch are possible.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Flurries will be possible on Saturday, but most slight chances look to taper off through the late morning hours. Snowfall totals will be 0-trace. Highs will be in the low 40s, so you'll want to bundle up over the first half of the weekend.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmsat.png

Sunday will stay dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

More dry conditions spill into Monday with a good mix of clouds and sun. A few slight chances of rain will be possible on Monday night.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Even with the drier stretch of weather, the Mississippi River at La Crosse is still projected to hit Major Flood levels at 15.5' by Sunday. River Flood Warnings will be valid until river level return to normal. The Mississippi at La Crosse was at 14.52' at 4am Friday morning.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

