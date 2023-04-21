A few spotty chances of rain or snow to start our chilly weekend

Friday will start us out nice and calm ahead of a few clouds pressing into the region into the late morning/early afternoon.
With those clouds we will see a few spotty rain chances through the afternoon and even some flurries overnight and into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Friday.
Lows overnight will reach the low 30s, which could spark some spotty chances of flurries as there are a few slight chances of precipitation overnight. The times we have our best rain chances will be from about 1-5pm Friday and then flakes from Friday night through Saturday morning.
Rainfall totals will be 0 to a trace of an inch. A few tenths of an inch are possible.
Flurries will be possible on Saturday, but most slight chances look to taper off through the late morning hours. Snowfall totals will be 0-trace. Highs will be in the low 40s, so you'll want to bundle up over the first half of the weekend.
Sunday will stay dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
More dry conditions spill into Monday with a good mix of clouds and sun. A few slight chances of rain will be possible on Monday night.
Even with the drier stretch of weather, the Mississippi River at La Crosse is still projected to hit Major Flood levels at 15.5' by Sunday. River Flood Warnings will be valid until river level return to normal. The Mississippi at La Crosse was at 14.52' at 4am Friday morning.