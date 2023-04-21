A few spotty chances of rain or snow to start our chilly weekend

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford, Vernon and Houston Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford, Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.9 feet early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/20/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&