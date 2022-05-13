A few storm chances on Friday will initiate a cooling trend into next week

Thursday broke a few records held on May 12th. Highs reached 96° and shattered the old record of 90° set in 1940. Lows on Thursday reached 75° which is the new record highest temperature after beating 68° set in 1879, 143 years ago.
Friday is off to another very warm and humid start. A line of showers are continuing to move to our east in Minnesota, but are weakening as they get closer. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out throughout the day.
Showers will begin in the early evening on Friday. You can expect some storms to start bubbling up by 4p.m. These storms will develop quickly and can turn strong to severe. We are under a level 1 and level 2 threat, but most of the threat southeast of La Crosse. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats, but a weak tornado cannot be ruled out either.
Rainfall totals should be around 0-1/4" for La Crosse, if storms travel further west, we could see higher totals locally. Higher totals will be possible towards Prairie du Chien, Lone Rock, Boscobel and Hillsboro.
Rain will wrap up in the early morning hours on Saturday. Most of Saturday looks nice! A slight rain chance will return in the evening hours where we could see an isolated storm returning briefly.
A few more rain and storm chances will move through Sunday as highs slowly cool down.
Monday looks great with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 70. Temps will reach the upper 60s with a few more slight rain chances into midweek.