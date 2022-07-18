A few t-storms...

Monday’s hot weather...
High pressure is giving way to a large swath southerly breezes. That has led to highs in the 80s and lower 90s. Plenty of sun shone upon the Coulee Region.
Front moves closer...
Southerly winds kicked in today ahead of low pressure. We can expect highs in the 80s to lower 90s on Tuesday.
Showers return for part of the 7 day outlook...
Another weather system will be responsible for more rain and storm chances by the weekend.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last through the last week of July.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden