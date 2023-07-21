A few unsettled rain chances along with a big weekend warm up

We've made it to the end of the week! Sunshine comes back into our forecast with highs reaching the mid 80s on Friday.
Though, there are a few slight chances of showers and storms on Friday. Pop-up showers push across the Coulee Region Friday evening and early overnight. Totals from these will be slim to none as lows meet the low 60s.
Saturday looks decent as well with highs in the mid 80s before a few more slight chances of showers return to the forecast. These showers and storms look a bit more widespread. Rainfall totals from here could reach 1/4" or perhaps slightly higher.
Sunday brings us some sunshine back int he forecast as highs meet the mid 80s again.
Early next week brings back some unsettled weather. All in all, totals will be slim to none again. By Monday we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with slight chances of showers late.
We could use any rain we can get as the Coulee Regions drought conditions worsen.
Our next biggest chances of showers and storms arrives toward the middle of next week.