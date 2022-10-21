A few warm fall days ahead of much needed rain next week

Thursday was warm?!? Highs in the low 60s?!?! The forecast stays changing heading into the weekend with much more active weather into early next week.
If you like these warm fall temps, then you'll love this sunny and 71 forecast for Friday. Expect calm winds from the south that will also help temps increase.
Friday night will be mostly clear and mild with lows slightly above average near 46.
More sunshine makes its mark on Saturday with even warmer highs. Depending on sunshine and winds we could see these temps reaching the mid 70s.
Things get very interesting very fast on Sunday. Sunday will bring a few more clouds with highs in the mid 70s. Even showers and thunderstorms make way into late Sunday night.
Few storms have severe potential, but that so far is just out to our west in Minnesota. If storms do turn severe, hail and strong winds would be our main threats.
A few lingering storms will be possible early Monday ahead of more showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Cooler highs make way into Tuesday with slight chances of showers. This pattern will continue into Thursday.