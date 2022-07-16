The Coulee Region is experiencing a foggy start to the weekend. Fortunately, it will clear later this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail for the rest of the day. With humid conditions, highs will reach the 80s. Winds will be light from the east-northeast.
Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy, with lows in the 60s. Again, fog will form in conjunction with light winds.
On Sunday morning, there will be additional fog when we awaken. The afternoon is predicted to have more sun and highs in the upper 80s. It will remain humid. Light northeasterly winds are expected.
The upcoming week will begin dry, hot, and humid, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90s.
However, the dry spell is short-lived because Tuesday and Tuesday night are expected to have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. During the day, temperatures will reach the 90s.
Showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 80s.
On Thursday, we have a pleasant break from the activity with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. Rain is expected to return on Friday and Friday night.
Next weekend looks to start out pleasant and dry, with temps returning to the 90s.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://www.wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt