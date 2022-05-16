A gorgeous start to the week will turn cool and rainy by Tuesday

We saw some clearing conditions Sunday night which made for a perfect time to check out the moon during a super flower blood moon.
Lows will be in the low 50s and upper 40s to start Monday. Sunshine throughout the day will lead to comfy highs in the mid to upper 70s. Monday will be a bit breezy with gusts towards 30mph.
Humidity will also be feeling comfortable until some warmer air comes Thursday. Other than tree pollen counts being high, Monday will be a spectacular day, so get outside and enjoy it before the rest of the weeks rain chances.
Heading into Monday night, we will see a few clouds overhead, but staying dry until the early morning hours Tuesday. A few light rain showers can't be ruled out early Tuesday, but rain becomes more widespread around noon on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Showers and even a few storms will linger into Wednesday, but no severe weather is expected at this time. A few morning showers will stick around into Wednesday before clearing into the night with highs towards 70.
We will clear up for the start of Thursday as highs approach the upper 70s. More rain will arrive Thursday afternoon with a few more rain chances through the weekend.