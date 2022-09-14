A hazy day ahead of increasing clouds and rain chances into the weekend

If you enjoyed Tuesday, it's likely that you'll enjoy Wednesday.
Wednesday will bring us a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s.
Though we will see limited clouds, wildfire smoke will restrict some sunshine throughout the day. This in turn could hold temperatures into the upper 70s on Wednesday.
With the wildfire smoke we will likely see haze in the distance after Wednesday morning fog clears. Most smoke will be high in the atmosphere away from the surface. Because of this, our air quality is forecasted to be in the "green" category. That means that our air quality will pose little to no risk to us as most smoke won't be near the surface.
That wildfire smoke will clear our late Thursday.
Wednesday night will bring an increase in clouds with lows reaching the upper 50s.
You can expect Thursday to stay dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s. Thursday will also bring us gusty winds and dewpoints in the 60s returning to a muggy feel outdoors.
Friday brings more of the same that Thursday had in store. Expect a few clouds ahead of rain into the afternoon. Shower and storms chances will increase into Friday night. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s through a majority of the week.
More showers and storms will spill into Saturday morning. Timing on Saturday looks to be in the morning before a brief break in storms. More storms will return into the afternoon/evening. Saturday night brings our biggest rain chance.
A few more showers carry into Sunday before drying up later next week.