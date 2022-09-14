 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A hazy day ahead of increasing clouds and rain chances into the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Copy-Paste Forecast.png

If you enjoyed Tuesday, it's likely that you'll enjoy Wednesday.

Wednesday will bring us a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s.

Though we will see limited clouds, wildfire smoke will restrict some sunshine throughout the day. This in turn could hold temperatures into the upper 70s on Wednesday.

HRRR Smoke - Vertically Integrated Futurecast.png

With the wildfire smoke we will likely see haze in the distance after Wednesday morning fog clears. Most smoke will be high in the atmosphere away from the surface. Because of this, our air quality is forecasted to be in the "green" category. That means that our air quality will pose little to no risk to us as most smoke won't be near the surface.

That wildfire smoke will clear our late Thursday.

Wednesday night will bring an increase in clouds with lows reaching the upper 50s.

Muggy Meter - 5 Day.png

You can expect Thursday to stay dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s. Thursday will also bring us gusty winds and dewpoints in the 60s returning to a muggy feel outdoors.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Friday brings more of the same that Thursday had in store. Expect a few clouds ahead of rain into the afternoon. Shower and storms chances will increase into Friday night. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s through a majority of the week.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

More showers and storms will spill into Saturday morning. Timing on Saturday looks to be in the morning before a brief break in storms. More storms will return into the afternoon/evening. Saturday night brings our biggest rain chance.

A few more showers carry into Sunday before drying up later next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you