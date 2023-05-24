A midweek cool down while staying dry to end May

If you thought the past few days were too warm, then you'll enjoy Wednesday as highs will be about 10 degrees cooler with a few more clouds.
Highs will reach the low 70s along with a partly cloudy sky. A cold front will push through our Wednesday which is why we will see some cooler temps. That cooler air will stick around through Thursday. While we have a front moving through, we will not be seeing precipitation from it as our dry air will limit showers from entering the area.
Winds will be out of the east at about 5-15mph with gusts reaching 25mph.
Wednesday night will bring lows in the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky.
Thursday looks to bring a little more sunshine and highs in the low 70s. The only problem with Thursday will be the overnight lows into Friday.
Most of the region will see lows in the low 40s, but lower lying areas or areas prone to cooler morning lows could see some frost-like temps. To prepare, you may want to cover your sensitive plants or even bring them indoors if possible.
More of the same as we get into Friday. Sunshine and increasing temps by the day. The next time we see the 80s will be over Memorial Day Weekend.