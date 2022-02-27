 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A mild and dry end to the weekend

  • 0
DMA - Highs Yesterday Wake Up 2018.png

The weekend is off to a great start for the Coulee Region. We saw highs in the 30s, sunshine and a southwest breeze. Sunday is shaping up to be a similar day.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Sunshine will return by the time we wake up on Sunday for a beautiful last weekend of February. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Sunday.

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

A clipper system will pass to our northeast, but we won't be affected by it. After a "warm" first day of March, the Coulee Region will get clipped by our first wave of snow on Wednesday.

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLYclipper.png

With temps in the upper 30s we could see a wintry mix develop during Wednesday's snow chance. Another snow chance arrives on Thursday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

The week ahead looks "warmer" with seasonable highs and lows. Light snow chances Wednesday and Thursday won't add up to much, but next weekend will bring a wintry mix.

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

Tags

Recommended for you