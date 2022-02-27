A mild and dry end to the weekend

The weekend is off to a great start for the Coulee Region. We saw highs in the 30s, sunshine and a southwest breeze. Sunday is shaping up to be a similar day.
Sunshine will return by the time we wake up on Sunday for a beautiful last weekend of February. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Sunday.
A clipper system will pass to our northeast, but we won't be affected by it. After a "warm" first day of March, the Coulee Region will get clipped by our first wave of snow on Wednesday.
With temps in the upper 30s we could see a wintry mix develop during Wednesday's snow chance. Another snow chance arrives on Thursday.
The week ahead looks "warmer" with seasonable highs and lows. Light snow chances Wednesday and Thursday won't add up to much, but next weekend will bring a wintry mix.