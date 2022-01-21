A moderation in weekend temperatures with a chance of snow

Colder weather this week…
Colder than normal temperatures will continue for the next 7 days. Highs Friday were in the single digits and teens, after morning lows that were well below zero. There is some moderation for the weekend, but then another big drop in readings will surge in for next week. Tonight expect a drop in temperatures this evening, but readings will rise later on and toward morning.
Snowfall chances in the region…
There will be a chance of snow showers tonight with up to an inch possible and roads could be a bit slippery. Another chance will arrive for Saturday night and up to a couple of inches of snow are possible, the heaviest to the southwest. Still a third system will bring snow chances for Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned for updates on each of these snow makers.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the last week of January into early February are slightly favoring below normal weather for southeastern parts of the United States, and for the far western sections of the country. It would appear that slightly above normal readings will play out over the south-central sections of the country.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden