A nice weekend warm up before active weather next week

Another nice weekend? Sounds good with me! Though Friday will be nice, we do need to get through a bitter cold morning with temps in the single digits and teens and wind chills also in the single digits. Sunshine returns on our Friday as highs meet the low 30s.
Plenty of sunshine for Friday as we will see 10 hours and 36 minutes of daylight. We are still gaining ~3 minutes of daylight per day.
Friday night will bring a mostly clear sky with lows in the low 20s. Winds will come out of the south later in the day Friday that will help temps warm up above average.
Saturday brings us even warmer temps in the low 40s. The catch is that clouds will increase throughout the day.
More clouds roll into Sunday with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. Highs will once again reach the low 40s.
Highs cool down a bit into early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s under a cloudy sky with a slight chance of snow late.
More slight chances of snow follow into the middle of next week. We continue to monitor the active weather next week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday as a system bringing a wintry mess looks to head into the Coulee Region. Stay tuned as we track the finer details.