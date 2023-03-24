A perfect end to the work week ushers in a few more clouds and southern snow chances for the weekend

If you enjoyed Thursday, then Friday's forecast is for you!
Expect sunshine and "warmer" highs reaching the low 50s on Friday.
We will be seeing 12 hours and 20 minutes of daylight on Friday as we continue to gain roughly 3 minutes of light per day.
Heading into Friday night, the forecast gets a bit complicated. This is very much a "hit or miss" forecast for the southeastern portions of the Coulee Region.
A low-pressure system will track to our southeast and could even give light snow to the La Crosse area, though that is not likely. The highest chances for snow will be in Vernon, Crawford and Richland Counties. Most snow looks to miss us unless we see a northern shift.
La Crosse could get 0-trace for snow into early Saturday and areas further southeast toward Crawford, Vernon and Richland counties could see 0-3". Looking at both graphics below, between the two different models, one shows 1" for Madison and the other shows 7" for Madison. This shows us the steep gradient in those projected totals.
The rest of Saturday will result in partially clearing clouds and highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday doesn't look like too bad of a day either with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday afternoon could bring a few rain or snow showers, but any precip will be on the light side if any.
Near the same conditions will follow into the early portions next week.