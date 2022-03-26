 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A phenomenal yet chilly end to the weekend

So far, this weekend has been great, especially after the past rain and snow chances this week. We are finally drying up a bit on Saturday but feeling a bit cold while doing so.

Saturday night will stay chilly with a mostly clear sky, which will help us chill to lows toward 15°. Temps will be in the upper teens as we wake up on Sunday and wind chills will make it feel even colder.

The good news is that this will usher in sunshine for Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. This is much cooler than our average high at 50°.

Winds will be present until Sunday night, until they finally become light. The flood warning near Galesville will be in effect until 5p.m. Sunday.

Clouds will remain mostly clear as we fall into Sunday night with lows in the mid-teens. We will begin seeing an increase in clouds very early for Monday morning.

You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs near 43 for Monday. Tuesday will be dry to start until a rain chance returns Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and snow will vary depending on our temperatures from Tuesday through Friday. The bulk of the precipitation looks to be rain, but we can expect a good amount of it with this system, something similar to what we had the past week.

While the week ahead looks wet, next weekend will start dry on Saturday.

