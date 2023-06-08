A pleasant couple of days before showers and 70s through the weekend

If you liked Wednesday.... well, you know the rest! It's a copy and paste forecast!!
Thursday brings more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will still feel quite comfortable due to low humidity from low dewpoint temperatures. These next few days will be great if you look to head out for an outdoor run!
Lows overnight will be in the low 50s for most of the area, but some of us toward Central Wisconsin could see cooler temps. Those areas mainly being Jackson County and Monroe County that could see lows dipping to the upper 30s. We will have dry air so, frost is not likely, but cannot be completely ruled out.
Friday looks like another real good day! Expect more sunshine and highs in the mid 80s! Friday did have some chances of showers and storms that have been pushed back, but this will also push back chances of rain into the weekend.
Saturday brings moderate chances of showers and storms. The good news is that no severe weather is expected at this time for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Saturday's showers will be along a cold front which will cool us down into Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s along with more chances of rain.
Rain chances last through Monday and then sunshine arrives toward the middle of next week.