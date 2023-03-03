A pleasant end to the work week ahead of Sunday's wintry mess

As the title suggests, Friday won't be a bad day by any means! You can expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs approaching the low 40s.
With warmer temps and dry conditions, Friday will be the best day to get the car washed.
We are also 9 days out from Daylight Saving Time starting back up! We are still gaining just under 3 minutes of daylight per day.
Lows drop to the upper 20s overnight under a cloudy sky. The late overnight and into early Saturday morning could bring a flurry or two. Flakes will add up to little or nothing.
Saturday brings a cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. More flurries/sprinkles are possible into Saturday afternoon. Again, this will accumulate to little or nothing.
After those weak waves, clouds will slowly decrease into early Sunday.
Clouds pick back up quickly though and bring us our next shot at a wintry mess.
Most precipitation will fall as rain for the Coulee Region, but a few areas up north will have a greater risk of mix or snow. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Sunday.
With lows dropping to the mid 30s on Sunday night, this is where we could see a transition from rain to snow. As of right now, La Crosse could see 1-3" of snow and up to 1/2" of precipitable water from Sunday and into Monday.
More rain showers move in on Monday with highs in the low 40s. The middle of next week looks cooler and calmer.