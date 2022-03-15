 Skip to main content
A quiet and above-average pattern settles in

  • 0

Patchy fog has been developing this morning, keep your headlights on and travel with care. Temperatures are comfortable in the upper 20s to start a quiet day.

Dense Fog Advisory Studio.png

Beautiful spring...

Sunshine will break through the fog and clouds to bring plenty of warming this afternoon. For the third day in a row, the temperatures will top out in the 50s.

Dog Walking Forecast (5).png

Wednesday could exceeds the 50s with the potential at scoring La Crosse’s first 60 degree day. Sunshine will hold in place for much of Wednesday with strong winds gusting to 30 mph.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust TOMORROW (8).png

Small drop...

A cold front will swing through Wednesday night. This will nudge the temperatures back down to the 40s and 50s for the end of the work week. There will also be more cloud to work with, however, the chance for rain and snow has been decreasing. This pattern will be watched over the next 48 hours.

6 to 10 day outlook temps (4).png

Weekend warmth...

Then the weekend forecast will bring back the sunshine and above average temperatures.

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device

