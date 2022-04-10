A rain chance to close out the weekend, strong storms possible by Tuesday

Sunday started as a great day to get outdoors and enjoy these above average temperatures. Highs on Sunday reached the mid 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It got a bit breezy with gusts near 40mph.
Clouds will continue to take over as a low pressure system enters the Coulee Region giving us our next rain chance. Light rain will enter around 7p.m. Sunday. We won't see much rain, with totals ranging from 0 to a few tenths of an inch.
Temps on Sunday night won't be quite cool enough to turn rain to snow. Cloud cover and winds will keep our lows near 41.
Rain will only last a few hours into Monday before exiting the region. We will stay dry the rest of Monday.
Highs on Monday will be near 60 for another spring like day.
Clouds will clear into Monday night before our next big chance of rain on Tuesday. Winds will pick up and we could see gusts towards 50mph through Wednesday.
We could see some drizzle early Tuesday before heavier rainfall and even thunderstorms set up for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
Tuesday night even has a level 1 and level 2 risk of isolated/scattered storms becoming severe. Threats include heavy rain and strong straight-line wind gusts.
More storms will arrive into Wednesday where rain and thunderstorms are likely once again.
Rain will convert to snow on Thursday as temperatures begin to tumble into the weekend.