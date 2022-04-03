A rainy end to the weekend

Sunday starts dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s before our next chance of rain swings by in the afternoon. Rain will start as early as 12:30p.m. for the Coulee Region and arrive in La Crosse by 2p.m. You can expect light to moderate rainfall and even rain turn snow around midnight.
This system will depart around 7a.m. Monday. Snow totals will range from 0-1" in the Coulee Region and rainfall totals will range from 1/4" to 1/2".
Other than some lingering flakes on Monday, it will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
Our next shot at rain and snow comes on Tuesday. Tuesday will start dry with highs in the low 50s before afternoon rain develops. Scattered rain showers will be on and off through Thursday. Wednesday could even bring a few rumbles of thunder. Rain become snow early Thursday before fully departing.
