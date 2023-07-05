 Skip to main content
A rainy start to Wednesday morning, along with a bit of a cool down

  • 0

Rain chances continue through the afternoon, highs hitting the 80s

Some rain and thunderstorms kicking of your Wednesday. The La Crosse region saw just over a quarter of an inch of rain. 

DMA - Precipitation Last 24 Hours Yesterday.png

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the noon but are clearing up for the evening. 

Today Meteogram Forecast Full (6).png

Wednesday's highs are expected to hit 81. Wind gust potentials for this evening could range from 12-18 mph. 

Partly cloudy skies are in store for the overnight, with a low of 56. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus AM 2018 (6).png

Sunshine returns for Thursday. You can expect mostly clear skies and a high of 78. Those clear skies will stick around for the evening. Lows are expected to drop to 54. 

Friday will bring more sunshine and a high of 81. Showers are possible for the evening with a low of 58. 

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Chances of showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend. 

