A rinse and repeat forecast going forward with sunshine and mild temperatures

After a cool start to the day Saturday, we rebounded very nicely with plenty of sunshine and it turned out to be a picture perfect day.
Going forward, we can put the forecast on rinse and repeat, copy and paste, however you want to look at it.
Saturday night will be quiet with a mainly clear sky and light winds with lows in the 40s to near 50.
Sunday and Monday will be pleasant with a mostly sunny sky both days and highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. We may deal with some haziness in the skies once again, but the bulk of that should stay north of the Coulee region.
The other nice thing is that it'll be warm... and not humid! Dew points remain in the dry to comfortable category, though it inches up a bit Monday and Tuesday, but it's nothing we can't handle.
Tuesday is looking warm and sunny but we will watch a cold front move in from north to south Wednesday, which will knock temperatures back a bit and bring in a few extra clouds and possibly even a sprinkle or stray shower. Highs Wednesday fall back to the upper 60s to low 70s.
After Wednesday, we stay dry with a good amount of sunshine and a nice light breeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday, rising back towards the low 80s for the Memorial Day Weekend.