A seasonable and snowy end to the weekend

Seasonable and snowy end to the weekend
A band of light snow will be pushing into the Coulee Region this morning.
Flurries will linger into the afternoon. Accumulations of up to an inch are possible. Temperatures will be warmer in the 20s.
MLK Day
Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperature in the 20s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Flurries Tuesday
There is a slight chance of flurries on Tuesday with the passage of a cold front. Expect above-average temperatures in the 30s.
Arctic Blast
An arctic air mass arrives mid-week with highs only reaching the single digits. Sub-zero wind chills are possible.