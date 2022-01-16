 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A seasonable and snowy end to the weekend

  • 0

Seasonable and snowy end to the weekend

A band of light snow will be pushing into the Coulee Region this morning.

Flurries will linger into the afternoon. Accumulations of up to an inch are possible. Temperatures will be warmer in the 20s. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - Hxo (1).png
DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulatxo (1).png

MLK Day

Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperature in the 20s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

MLK+Day-160752608 XO.png

Flurries Tuesday

There is a slight chance of flurries on Tuesday with the passage of a cold front. Expect above-average temperatures in the 30s. 

Arctic Blast

An arctic air mass arrives mid-week with highs only reaching the single digits. Sub-zero wind chills are possible. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Ev xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you