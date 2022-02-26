A seasonable and sunny last weekend of February

Saturday is off to a great start to the weekend for the Coulee Region. We saw highs in the 30s, sunshine and a southwest breeze. Sunday is shaping up to be a similar day.
Saturday night will have some increasing clouds before settling at a seasonable low. Sunshine will return by the time we wake up on Sunday for a beautiful last weekend of February. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Sunday.
The last day of February will stay dry, but the start of March brings light snow chances and more seasonable temps. The start of the work week looks dry with mild highs in the upper 30s for both Monday and Tuesday.
A clipper system will pass to our northeast, but we won't be affected by it. After a "warm" first day of March, the Coulee Region will get clipped by our first wave of snow on Wednesday.
With temps in the upper 30s we could see a wintry mix develop during Wednesday's snow chance. Another snow chance arrives on Thursday.
The week ahead looks "warmer" with seasonable highs and lows. Light snow chances Wednesday and Thursday won't add up to much, but next weekend will bring a wintry mix.