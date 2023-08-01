A seasonable start to August

Tuesday could leave us with another foggy start. Patchy, valley fog could linger until 9-10am Tuesday.
Taking a look at our August temp trends, we see our highs drop about 4° and our warmest August temp was at 105° in 1998!
As for our temperatures on Tuesday, they'll be slightly warmer than what we saw Monday in the mid 80s. A big question for Tuesday will be how many clouds we will see developing. I'm thinking we will stay between a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.
Into the overnight hours, lows drop to the mid 60s, so a tad bit warmer than the previous few mornings.
Highs on Wednesday rise back to the upper 80s along with sunshine squeezing through the clouds. We did have a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, that now appears to all be dodging the Coulee Region.
Our warmest day arrives Thursday where highs will be in the upper 80s. Beyond Thursday, a cooldown kicks off the weekend where highs will return to the low 80s. There will also be slight chances of rain or storms this weekend.