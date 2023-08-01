 Skip to main content
A seasonable start to August

Patio Forecast.png

Tuesday could leave us with another foggy start. Patchy, valley fog could linger until 9-10am Tuesday.

Taking a look at our August temp trends, we see our highs drop about 4° and our warmest August temp was at 105° in 1998!

Avg Temp Trend Graph 2018.png

As for our temperatures on Tuesday, they'll be slightly warmer than what we saw Monday in the mid 80s. A big question for Tuesday will be how many clouds we will see developing. I'm thinking we will stay between a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

Into the overnight hours, lows drop to the mid 60s, so a tad bit warmer than the previous few mornings.

Temperature Trend.png

Highs on Wednesday rise back to the upper 80s along with sunshine squeezing through the clouds. We did have a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, that now appears to all be dodging the Coulee Region.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Our warmest day arrives Thursday where highs will be in the upper 80s. Beyond Thursday, a cooldown kicks off the weekend where highs will return to the low 80s. There will also be slight chances of rain or storms this weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

