A seasonal Friday on tap before showers and storms become likely into Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

Highs reached the mid 50s on Thursday and we stayed dry with plenty of cloud cover and easterly winds. Temps Friday morning are seasonal and a bit warm compared to average at 44°.

Copy-Paste Forecast.png

Friday is off to a similar start as Thursday, but high temperatures will be much warmer. A few sprinkles will make way for a mostly cloudy sky on Friday. We will stay dry for a good bit of the day before some drizzle returns in the evening and showers become moderate after 9p.m.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danrain.png

Showers and storms become likely on Saturday with a few rounds of storms that could become strong to severe. Luckily, a bulk of the severe weather threat has moved further east and almost completely out of the forecast area. Heavy rain, strong straight line wind gusts and hail would be the main threats if storms turn severe.

WXOW 2017 Earth Design.png

Due to the rain chances, Saturday will be slightly cooler than Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Some rain showers will try and sneak their way into Sunday. After Saturday's low pressure system passes, temps will cool back down with highs in the 50s on Sunday.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Temperatures will steady out into the mid to upper 50s as we head into next week with a few more rain chances starting Monday night.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy before one more rain chance come on Thursday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

