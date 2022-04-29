A seasonal Friday on tap before showers and storms become likely into Saturday

Highs reached the mid 50s on Thursday and we stayed dry with plenty of cloud cover and easterly winds. Temps Friday morning are seasonal and a bit warm compared to average at 44°.
Friday is off to a similar start as Thursday, but high temperatures will be much warmer. A few sprinkles will make way for a mostly cloudy sky on Friday. We will stay dry for a good bit of the day before some drizzle returns in the evening and showers become moderate after 9p.m.
Showers and storms become likely on Saturday with a few rounds of storms that could become strong to severe. Luckily, a bulk of the severe weather threat has moved further east and almost completely out of the forecast area. Heavy rain, strong straight line wind gusts and hail would be the main threats if storms turn severe.
Due to the rain chances, Saturday will be slightly cooler than Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Some rain showers will try and sneak their way into Sunday. After Saturday's low pressure system passes, temps will cool back down with highs in the 50s on Sunday.
Temperatures will steady out into the mid to upper 50s as we head into next week with a few more rain chances starting Monday night.
Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy before one more rain chance come on Thursday.