A soggy & cool start to the week, but sunshine and warmer temps will return

Want more rain? Well, if you do, then you'll like how Monday plays out.
Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be rolling through a majority of our Monday.
Rain showers and storms will be periodic as a low-pressure system brings more moisture through the area. Rainfall totals will range from a trace to upwards of 1". Higher totals higher than 1" cannot be ruled out for spots that see repeat showers.
Highs will only the in the 60s on Monday along with gusty winds returning. Winds will gust toward 25mph. No severe weather is expected on Monday.
Into the overnight hours, our chances of showers finally begin to decrease. Lows will be in the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky and eventually clearing into Tuesday morning.
Expect sunshine for your Tuesday! Highs will rebound back to the upper 70s.
Highs return to the 80s for the middle of the week and last into the end of our week. There will be a few chances of showers beyond Monday, but best chances will be Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Highs will work their way up to the low 90s by this weekend as recommended by our 6-10 day temperature outlook.