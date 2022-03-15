A spring-like Wednesday in store for the Coulee Region

Wrapping up Tuesday
After a foggy morning, skies cleared this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dipping into the 30s.
Spring-like Wednesday
Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. A warm front will lift north of the area, allowing for temperatures to soar into the upper 60s.
Southwesterly winds will increase in speed ahead of an approaching cold front, gusting up to 30 mph at times.
Late week storm system
There is a slight chance of rain on St. Patrick's Day ahead of a developing low-pressure system. As the system slides to our east Friday, rain and snow could clip our southern counties. Right now, the computer models are in disagreement, so we will continue to monitor the trends going forward.
Expect nice weather as we enter the upcoming weekend, just in time for the official start of spring on Sunday.
A wet start to next week is expected with rain pushing into the Coulee Region on Monday.