 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A spring-like Wednesday in store for the Coulee Region

  • 0
DMA - Highs Todxooo.png

Wrapping up Tuesday

After a foggy morning, skies cleared this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dipping into the 30s. 

Spring-like Wednesday

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. A warm front will lift north of the area, allowing for temperatures to soar into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow Meteogram xiooo.png

Southwesterly winds will increase in speed ahead of an approaching cold front, gusting up to 30 mph at times. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust Txoxoo.png

Late week storm system

There is a slight chance of rain on St. Patrick's Day ahead of a developing low-pressure system. As the system slides to our east Friday, rain and snow could clip our southern counties. Right now, the computer models are in disagreement, so we will continue to monitor the trends going forward. 

POP Categories 7 Day Line Gxoo.png

Expect nice weather as we enter the upcoming weekend, just in time for the official start of spring on Sunday. 

A wet start to next week is expected with rain pushing into the Coulee Region on Monday. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you