A steamy summer-like day before temps take a tumble into fall

Monday left us with plenty of sunshine and a few overnight rain chances. Highs reached the low 80s.
A few storms will build north of I-90 toward Central Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties, but they will clear as we head toward 8a.m. Monday.
A few clouds will start Tuesday before decreasing clouds into the afternoon.
More sunshine will spill into Tuesday with highs reaching 88°. Dewpoints will reach the 70s which will make it feel very hot and very humid. If you work outdoors or plan to, take plenty of water and plenty of breaks as it will feel like the mid 90s at times.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, yet warm with lows reaching the low 60s.
Temperatures will take a sharp drop into Wednesday as highs reach the low 70s. Wednesday will also be partly cloudy with a slight chance of spotty showers. We won't see much rainfall though, if any, totals will be trace to 0.10".
Our Autumnal Equinox is on Thursday and it will surely feel like it with temps in the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
A slight chance of showers falls on Friday with temps reaching the low 60s.
Luckily for us, the first half of the weekend will be dry! Sunday brings one more slight chance of rain as we wrap up the weekend.