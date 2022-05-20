A stormy start turns cool and cloudy after Thursday's heavy rain, damaging hail and wind

Thursday left many with a soaked yard filled with some small to medium sized hail and plenty of leaves and small branches broken off trees.
Hail size ranged from anywhere from pea size to half dollar size around 1.5" in diameter. Winona had very heavy rainfall in a short period of time that led to a flash flood warning that expired early this morning. 3.29" of rain was reported there. La Crosse saw a little less at 2.15" of rain.
A bulk of the storms brought hail with them that tracked right through the central areas of the Coulee Region. La Crosse and Winona saw some flooding and other areas had multiple reports of hail and tree damage.
Friday will start with a few morning showers and storms before departing around lunchtime. After showers and storms pass we will see partial clearing for a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s. More partly cloudy conditions into Friday night lows will be near 46°.
You can expect cool spring highs in the upper 50s on Saturday with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. We will see clearing conditions into Sunday with a good bit of sunshine.
Monday will stay dry before our next rain chance arrive early Tuesday and into Wednesday.