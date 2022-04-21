 Skip to main content
A sunny and seasonable Thursday before a rain and storm chance Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

A beautiful Thursday

We saw  some rain late Wednesday, but we will start seeing the clouds clear into our Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRR morning.png

Rain and storms returning Friday

We will see increasing clouds as we close out Thursday. Lows will be in the low 40s before our rain chance comes as early as 6a.m. Friday.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR lunchg.png
State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR evening.png

Most rainfall will stay south of La Crosse with rainfall totals ranging from a trace to 1". Areas south of La Crosse can see totals a bit higher than 1".

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulaxooxoxxo.png

We will have a small break from showers Friday night and into early Saturday before a slight chance of showers comes by late Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday have a risk of severe weather.

Severe Risk Categxoxoxo.png
Severe risk saturday.png

A warm weekend

Temps are looking to warm up to the mid 70s on Saturday before our slight chance of showers and storms arrive. Sunday will be a bit more seasonable with highs near 60. Saturday's storms will bring a cold front that will usher in cooler temps to start next week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days ahead.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

