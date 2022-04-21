A sunny and seasonable Thursday before a rain and storm chance Friday

A beautiful Thursday
We saw some rain late Wednesday, but we will start seeing the clouds clear into our Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Rain and storms returning Friday
We will see increasing clouds as we close out Thursday. Lows will be in the low 40s before our rain chance comes as early as 6a.m. Friday.
Most rainfall will stay south of La Crosse with rainfall totals ranging from a trace to 1". Areas south of La Crosse can see totals a bit higher than 1".
We will have a small break from showers Friday night and into early Saturday before a slight chance of showers comes by late Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday have a risk of severe weather.
A warm weekend
Temps are looking to warm up to the mid 70s on Saturday before our slight chance of showers and storms arrive. Sunday will be a bit more seasonable with highs near 60. Saturday's storms will bring a cold front that will usher in cooler temps to start next week.