A sunny Saturday on tap for the Coulee Region

Mother Nature will treat the Coulee Region to bone-dry conditions this Halloween weekend. With continued southerly flow, temperatures will rise into the 60s.
Halloween is next Monday, and the weather will be spooktacular! Highs will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Great trick-or-treating weather on tap for Monday evening. Temperatures will drop quickly, with mostly clear skies overhead, so bring a light jacket if you plan to go out. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low-40s.
Tuesday will be a sunny and mild start to November, with highs in the upper 60s. The dry weather will persist through Thursday, with highs in the 60s. On Thursday, winds will be gusty ahead of a cold front. Showers move in ahead of the front on Thursday evening. Showers linger from Friday through the following weekend. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s in the wake of the cold front.
