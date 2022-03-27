 Skip to main content
A tranquil and sunny Sunday on tap

  • 0
State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

Temps will be in the upper teens as we wake up on Sunday and wind chills will make it feel even colder.

The good news is that this will usher in sunshine for Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. This is much cooler than our average high at 50°.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Winds will be present until Sunday night, until they finally become light. The flood warning near Galesville will be in effect until 5p.m. Sunday.

WQOW 2017 Earth Design.png

Clouds will remain mostly clear as we fall into Sunday night with lows in the mid-teens. We will begin seeing an increase in clouds very early for Monday morning.

You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs near 43 for Monday. Tuesday will be dry to start until a rain chance returns Tuesday afternoon.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Rain and snow will vary depending on our temperatures from Tuesday through Friday. The bulk of the precipitation looks to be rain, but we can expect a good amount of it with this system, something similar to what we had the past week.

While the week ahead looks wet, next weekend will start dry for Saturday.

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

