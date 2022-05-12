A warm front and sunshine will give Thursday another chance to break a record high

Wednesday had a stormy and hot end with highs breaking a 100 year old record at 90° and a few storms to our north.
Storms fully departed after the midnight hour to start Thursday and we are starting to see clouds beginning to clear after. We can expect partly cloudy conditions to start our Thursday with more humid conditions throughout. Some areas are seeing a foggy start to the day, but the fog will lift once we see a little bit of daylight and clear skies.
Sunshine will come through as early as 10a.m. before sunshine dominates the region. If we end up seeing enough sunshine we could break our old record temperature set on May 12, 1940. The old record was 90° and the forecast high is 95°.
Sunshine will continue throughout most of the day before rain chances come around midnight Thursday. The bad news is that some storms can become strong to severe, but the good news is that they will weaken the further east they travel. The Coulee Region is once again under a level 1 and level 2 risk for sever weather into Thursday. If storms turn severe you can expect damaging hail, straight-line winds, a possible weak tornado and heavy rainfall.
Storms weaken into Friday as a cold front pushes the showers and storms along. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a moderate chance of storms. We could see a few drops and drizzle into Friday morning, but our next storm chance arrives in the early evening around 4p.m. Most storms will form on the southeastern side of the Coulee Region over Counties such as Richland, Crawford, Vernon and even Monroe.
A few of these showers will linger into early Saturday with highs near 80. Most of Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny before rain and storms return overnight and into Sunday.
Next week we will finally cool down to closer to average temperatures with lower dewpoints making it feel less humid. You can expect a mostly sunny Monday and a partly cloudy Tuesday before rain returns midweek.