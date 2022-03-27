A warmer start to the week with rain and snow chances returning Tuesday

This weekend has been beautiful, yet chilly. Highs struggled to reach the mid 30s on Sunday, but "warmer" weather is on the way.
Lows will dip down into the brisk teens on Sunday night with winds finally becoming light from the north. We will see winds shift directions from the southeast which will make temps warm up a bit to start the week. Highs will be near 40 for Monday under a partly cloudy sky.
Very active weather is on tap for the Coulee Region and Monday looks like the last calm day for a while.
Most of Tuesday will be dry, but a chance of rain arrives in the evening. Just like last week, the next few day's temperatures are crucial for tracking what types of precipitation will come from this system.
So far, Tuesday night will bring moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunder possible and snow for a brief time. No severe storms are expected on Tuesday at this time and snow accumulations will be minimal.
Rain is likely into Wednesday and temps will remain a bit too warm for snow to accumulate until nightfall.
Thursday brings cooler air which will set up for snow. We can expect snow on Thursday with accumulating snow possible. We will start with early snow Friday before we see some clearing. Liquid precipitation totals will range from 1/2" to 1" from Tuesday through Friday morning.
The Stormtracker 19 Weather Team will continue fine tuning the details as this system approaches.