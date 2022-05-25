A wet Wednesday ushers in a warmer weekend

Tuesday brought highs in the upper 60s and a good mix of clouds and sun, but Wednesday brings us a cruel and cool change.
Showers will be likely throughout most of the day on Wednesday. You can expect a cool, cloudy, breezy and rainy day.
We could see a brief break from showers as we approach the late evening hours, but more rain and even storms will be possible into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Lows will be near 51°. Showers will finally begin tapering off as we head into Thursday afternoon, but a few areas north of La Crosse could see lingering rain chances.
Rainfall totals Wednesday through Thursday can be moderate to heavy at times. These totals will range form 0.5" to 2" throughout, some isolated spots can see up to 2" or slightly higher.
Wednesday will also be a breezy one, but these winds will get calmer as rain departs Thursday.
Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60s with morning showers. Friday brings our next shot at perfect spring-like weather. Highs will be seasonable in the mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky.
Saturday continues the warming trend with isolated showers possible and highs in the upper 70s. The rest of Memorial day weekend brings a few slight chances of isolated thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.