A wet Wednesday with strong to severe storms possible

Tuesday was very hot and tied our record high at 98°. It was also very humid which helped our heat index reach a feels like temp of 106°! Tuesday night brought increasing clouds and even some early Wednesday showers and storms.
A few severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued early Wednesday, but more storms are likely throughout the day. Scattered thunderstorms will be likely before we get a brief break in showers in the early afternoon Wednesday.
Showers will give us a small break before storms become likely in the late afternoon where we could see more strong to severe storms. We are in a level 3 risk of storms turning strong to severe. Threats include heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding, large hail, strong winds and even a few tornadoes possible.
Rain fall totals will be between 1/2" to 2" some areas that see repeat storms could see even 2"+.
Showers will depart late Wednesday evening and we will then see a mostly clear sky into early Thursday. You can expect a sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday.
The rest of the forecast is easy! Sunshine and 80s through the rest of the week! More sunshine will continue into Fathers Day weekend with a few more chances at hitting the 90s.