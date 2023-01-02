A wintry mess starts off our New Year

Some of that nicer weather we had over the weekend spills into the second day of January. On average January's lows sink about 3°.
Patchy fog is possible early Monday ahead of highs in the mid 30s. We will also see an increase in clouds to start the week.
While most of Monday will be calm, Monday night brings some big change.
Winter Weather Advisories for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Houston and Winneshiek Counties start at 9pm Monday and last through 6pm Tuesday. Those areas will see a wintry mix, low visibility, freezing rain, sleet and snow accumulations. Travel should be avoided during advisory times.
This forecast relies heavily on what our surface temps will be. There is a good confidence that we will see freezing rain in the mix which will make Monday night and Tuesday morning very dangerous for travel. Lows will be toward 30 overnight.
Snow will be near 0-1" and freezing rain would be 0-0.10" few isolated spots could see higher. If we see accumulating freezing rain, travel will be very dangerous. Rain totals will be near 1/4".
Highs will reach near 39 on Tuesday. Since temps slowly warm, we will go from a wintry mix to rain. We could still see some slick spots during these times.
Rain turns back into a wintry mix then mostly snow into Tuesday night and Wednesday. We could even see a few inches on snow on Wednesday.
Finally, the back half of the week gives us calmer weather! We will still see some cooler than average temperatures though. Thursday and Friday both in the mid 20s.
A few slight chances of snow swing into the weekend.