Accumulating snow likely overnight

Temperatures are warmer to the southeast this evening, but the wind is out of the north and that is carrying in colder air.
Scattered evening showers continue this evening, but as temperatures continue to fall towards freezing, more moisture arrives and snow will develop, possibly with a brief burst of wintry mix as it develops.
A line of snow showers will be just northwest of La Crosse around 10pm but will fill in for La Crosse and southeast shortly after that, and dry air will limit the duration of the snow to the north and east. Snow will move out later tonight and continue to the east.
Don't expect a lot of accumulations especially on warmer roads, but there should be enough snow to make for slippery stretches at least if we end up on the lower end of the snow forecast which is around a trace to an inch.
The higher end of the forecast is up to 3 inches for most of the Coulee Region, but there could be a few spots topping out above that mainly in Monroe County and points to the east.
Flurries could linger into Thursday, but most of the day will be dry but cold. Some partial clearing is possible before sunset before a clear sky creates cold temps into Friday morning.
Thankfully the sun will help us out on Friday a lot more than it does in these situations in January as the sun is both higher in the sky and stays out longer than it does in the middle of the winter.
Highs should climb to at least the mid/upper 40s on Friday and I wouldn't be surprised to see some places hit 50.
Highs in the low to mid 50s will be likely most days in the rest of the 7-day forecast, though there are chances for April showers Saturday, Sunday night, and Tuesday through Wednesday.
Some precip may fall as mix or snow when precipitation falls overnight through early morning.