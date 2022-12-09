 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow this morning, ending early in the afternoon. Brief
period of freezing drizzle possible as snow moves in and as it
ends. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, greatest
south of Interstate 90. Glaze of ice possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest into
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Accumulating snow to create travel headaches across the Coulee Region

Prepare for travel impacts today as a winter storm brings a wintry mix to the Coulee Region. The main type of precipitation will be snow, but freezing drizzle could mix in at times south of I-90, creating a glaze of ice. There will also be lowered visibility, so be sure to take it slow on the roadways. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire Coulee Region through Friday afternoon. As far as snowfall totals go, expect 1 to 4+ inches, with the higher amounts south of I-90.

More wintry weather is possible as we kick off the weekend on Saturday with a wintry mix. Potential ice and snowfall accumulations appear to be light at this time. Our eyes then turn to a storm system next week that could bring even more rain and snow.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

