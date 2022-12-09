Accumulating snow to create travel headaches across the Coulee Region

Prepare for travel impacts today as a winter storm brings a wintry mix to the Coulee Region. The main type of precipitation will be snow, but freezing drizzle could mix in at times south of I-90, creating a glaze of ice. There will also be lowered visibility, so be sure to take it slow on the roadways.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire Coulee Region through Friday afternoon. As far as snowfall totals go, expect 1 to 4+ inches, with the higher amounts south of I-90.
More wintry weather is possible as we kick off the weekend on Saturday with a wintry mix. Potential ice and snowfall accumulations appear to be light at this time. Our eyes then turn to a storm system next week that could bring even more rain and snow.
