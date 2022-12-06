Clouds overran the area today but thinning out by late afternoon. That meant highs today in the 30s. Read here for the latest look at snow later this week.
Active later this week
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today