Active weather continues in the Coulee Region; severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

It was a cloudy Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will push through the Coulee Region tonight, along with isolated showers and thunderstorms for the Coulee Region.
A warm front will lift north on Thursday. Southerly winds will drive in warmer air with high temperatures near 80 degrees. With that warm, moist airmass comes the chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon.
There is the potential for severe weather Thursday afternoon and night. The main threats are large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
A cold front will sweep through Friday morning, trigging additional showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend, with highs only in the 60s.
The active weather pattern continues into next week with more chances of showers.