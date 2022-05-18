 Skip to main content
Active weather continues in the Coulee Region; severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

  • Updated
It was a cloudy Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will push through the Coulee Region tonight, along with isolated showers and thunderstorms for the Coulee Region. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4k 1.png

A warm front will lift north on Thursday. Southerly winds will drive in warmer air with high temperatures near 80 degrees. With that warm, moist airmass comes the chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km 2.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km 3.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km 5.png

There is the potential for severe weather Thursday afternoon and night. The main threats are large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. 

Severe Risk Categories xxxoo.png

A cold front will sweep through Friday morning, trigging additional showers and thunderstorms.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km 6.png

Temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend, with highs only in the 60s. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening. XO.png

The active weather pattern continues into next week with more chances of showers. 

7 Day Rain Graph-162023666410 XO.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

