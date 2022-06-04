Active weather continues; showers and thunderstorms possible tonight

The weekend has started in a cooler, wetter manner
Showers were triggered today by a frontal boundary. The rain stayed mostly along and south of I-90. Because of the cloud cover and rain, high temperatures were in the 50s and 60s, which is below average.
Later tonight, thunderstorms enter the picture. The good news is that no severe weather is expected. There is a chance of fog tonight, mainly north of I-90. The fog will dissipate Sunday morning.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger into Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Sunday night before turning to rain early Monday. Isolated areas south of I-90 may receive up to an inch of rain.
Fog will develop once again Sunday night into Monday morning.
A brief period of dryness
The skies clear Monday afternoon as temperatures rise into the 70s. Monday night's weather will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the 70s.
Return of Active Weather
Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with the arrival of showers and thunderstorms late. Expect periodic shower and storm chances through next weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s, as is typical for this time of year.