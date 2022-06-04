 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Active weather continues; showers and thunderstorms possible tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

The weekend has started in a cooler, wetter manner

Showers were triggered today by a frontal boundary. The rain stayed mostly along and south of I-90. Because of the cloud cover and rain, high temperatures were in the 50s and 60s, which is below average.

DMA - Precip Today.png
DMA - Highs Today.png

Later tonight, thunderstorms enter the picture. The good news is that no severe weather is expected. There is a chance of fog tonight, mainly north of I-90. The fog will dissipate Sunday morning. 

Day Planner - Early PM Shows.png

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger into Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Sunday night before turning to rain early Monday. Isolated areas south of I-90 may receive up to an inch of rain.

Fog will develop once again Sunday night into Monday morning. 

Tomorrow Meteogram Forecast Full.png
DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

A brief period of dryness

The skies clear Monday afternoon as temperatures rise into the 70s. Monday night's weather will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the 70s.

Return of Active Weather

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with the arrival of showers and thunderstorms late. Expect periodic shower and storm chances through next weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s, as is typical for this time of year.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://www.wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you