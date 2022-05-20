 Skip to main content
Active weather continues; showers possible this weekend

  • Updated
We had additional showers and thunderstorms this morning with heavy rain and hail. Skies cleared midday, with sunshine warming temperatures into the 60s and 70s. 

DMA - Highs Today. xoi.png

Tonight we will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with chilly temperatures in the 40s. 

There is a slight chance of afternoon showers on Saturday south of I-90 with cooler than normal temperatures in the 50s. Another chance of afternoon showers comes Sunday north of I-90 with warmer temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the 30s, which could mean that frost is possible. 

Weekend Planne XO.png

A nice break from the action on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last because showers return Monday night and linger through the end of the week. 

7 Day Rain Graph-162023666410 XO.png

High temperatures will be on the rebound next week with highs approaching 80 on Friday. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening 1.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

