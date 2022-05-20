Active weather continues; showers possible this weekend

We had additional showers and thunderstorms this morning with heavy rain and hail. Skies cleared midday, with sunshine warming temperatures into the 60s and 70s.
Tonight we will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with chilly temperatures in the 40s.
There is a slight chance of afternoon showers on Saturday south of I-90 with cooler than normal temperatures in the 50s. Another chance of afternoon showers comes Sunday north of I-90 with warmer temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the 30s, which could mean that frost is possible.
A nice break from the action on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last because showers return Monday night and linger through the end of the week.
High temperatures will be on the rebound next week with highs approaching 80 on Friday.